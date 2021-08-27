George Washington shuts out St. Albans in season opener

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Tonight West Virginia high school football officially kicked off; and St. Albans hosted George Washington, ending in quite a blow out.

The Red Dragons finished 2-4 last season, and were facing an experienced GW squad tonight.

In the first quarter, Kyle Matthews took a hand off and had a nice spin move to help him score this 22-yard touchdown; the first points of the game.

That next GW drive, quarterback Abe Fenwick dropped back, and unloaded to a wide open Taran Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick jogged it in for the 49 yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Patriots driving again, second quarter now, and running back Clay Matthews spots a hole and guns it. He was then dragged down by S.A.’s Michael Hindman just short of the goal line.

That next play Matthews with it again and he punched it from a yard out.

21-0, GW.

It rolled on like that in the second half, the Patriots walking away with the shutout win the final 49-0.

