CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington boys basketball hosted Parkersburg Thursday night, in Week 7 of the season.

The Patriots had an early lead, and went into halftime up 22-17.

Cabell Midland traveled to Spring Valley, and won the final 61-54.

Hurricane hosted Huntington, the Highlanders won 52-48 and roll to 8-5.

Herbert Hoover made a longer trip down to Midland Trail and collected the road win, 80-46.

Man hosted Mingo and won 56-52, the Hillbilles are now 10-2.