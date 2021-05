CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A big fifth inning for the Patriots helped push them to a 16-1 final score against Riverside.

George Washington tallied six runs in the fifth alone; Tyler Smith hit it big while the bases were loaded, which snagged the first of those six runs.

After that score, Grant Smith hit it to center field which sent two more runners home.

And that’s when it broke open for the Patriots.

