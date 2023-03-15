CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #7 Jefferson took on the #2 seed, George Washington, for this Class AAAA state quarterfinal matchup.

The Cougars came out hot, Will Shively hit back-to-back threes early to put the Cougars up 7, and the Patriots couldn’t bounce back from it.

They cut Jefferson’s lead to four with 3:30 on the clock, and again with 0:19 on the clock, but that’s as close as they’d get.

The final 52-47, Jefferson.

The Cougars will now face Parkersburg South Thursday morning at 11:15.

Seniors Ben Nicol and Brendan Hoffman were understandably emotional after the loss.

You can hear from them above.

