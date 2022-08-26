CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Cabell Midland for their 2022 season opener.

If the Patriots came out with the win tonight, it would make head coach Steve Edwards the winningest coach in Kanawha Valley history.

You can watch highlights above!

It came down to the wire, 28-14, GW in the top of the fourth.

Cabell battled back though, Zechariah Roberts with a huge run to get the Knights inside the redzone.

Then a quarterback sneak got Cabell Midland into the endzone, the score 28-21.

The Knights were driving again, staying on the ground and pushing as hard as they could.

They managed to get inside the 10 with 10 seconds left on the clock.

This play could win it, but GW’s Hunter Giacomo makes the stop to seal the deal for the Patriots!

The final 28-21, head coach Steve Edwards makes history become the winningest all-time coach in the valley!