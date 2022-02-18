MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The George Washington girls won the 2022 state championship for swim!

George Washington’s Madi McGlothen raced in the 500 freestyle, and came in first place with a time of 4:58:22, winning the state title!

Also Ashlee Wilcher from GW came in first for the 100, her time was 52:52.

Winfield’s Maddie Foster raced in the 100 yard butterfly and won as well, beating everyone by almost three seconds!

George Washington ultimately collected first with 207 points to win the 2022 state championship title; Morgantown came in second with 192, and Buckhannon-Upshur collected third with 122.