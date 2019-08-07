Girardi to manage Team USA at Olympic baseball qualifier

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi will manage Team USA at an Olympic qualifying tournament in November, hoping to guide the squad to a spot at the 2002 Summer Games in Tokyo.

USA Baseball said Wednesday the rest of the coaching staff for the Premier12 competition in Mexico will be announced later.

Girardi steered the New York Yankees to the 2009 title and also played for them when they won three championships. The former catcher started as a major league manager with the Marlins in 2006 and led the Yankees from 2008-17.

The 54-year-old Girardi works as an analyst for MLB Network. While his work at the upcoming Olympic qualifier could lead to him guiding the squad at the Summer Games if the United States makes it, he’s also likely to attract interest from major league teams that would want him to manage in 2020.

“I look forward to leading Team USA as we strive for a gold medal and look to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” he said in a statement.