CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school girls basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.

Below is the full list of every class.

Class AAA

1. Morgantown (10) 8-0 100 2. Wheeling Park 7-2 90 3. Spring Valley 6-1 75 4. George Washington 8-2 71 5. Parkersburg 7-2 58 6. Parkersburg South 7-2 40 7. Cabell Midland 4-4 30 8. University 3-7 23 9. St. Albans 7-3 22 10. Princeton 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: John Marshall 12, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Hurricane 3, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (8) 9-0 98 2. East Fairmont (1) 8-0 90 3. Lewis County (1) 10-0 77 4. Philip Barbour 7-0 62 5. Nitro 7-2 47 6. North Marion 4-3 45 7. Sissonville 7-3 34 8. Ripley 6-4 30 9. Robert C. Byrd 5-2 23 10. PikeView 5-3 20

Others receiving votes: Winfield 18, Elkins 4, Keyser 1, Lincoln County 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (10) 10-1 100 2. Mingo Central 8-2 81 3. Williamstown 8-2 77 4. Summers County 5-1 72 5. St. Marys 7-3 61 6. Parkersburg Catholic 8-1 42 7. Wheeling Central 8-3 41 8. Charleston Catholic 5-2 30 9. Ravenswood 6-4 16 10. Chapmanville 5-5 15

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 12, Buffalo 2, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (8) 5-4 96 2. Gilmer County (2) 9-0 89 3. Tucker County 6-2 80 4. Doddridge County 10-1 71 5. James Monroe 7-5 56 6. Greenbrier West 6-3 54 7. St Joseph 7-4 44 8. River View 5-3 24 9. Meadow Bridge 5-3 12 10. Pendleton County 3-6 6

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 5, Madonna 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Valley Wetzel 2, Pocahontas County 2, Wahama 1, Notre Dame 1, Clay-Battelle 1, Tug Valley 1.