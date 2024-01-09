CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school girls basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.
Below is the full list of every class.
Class AAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|8-0
|100
|2. Wheeling Park
|7-2
|90
|3. Spring Valley
|6-1
|75
|4. George Washington
|8-2
|71
|5. Parkersburg
|7-2
|58
|6. Parkersburg South
|7-2
|40
|7. Cabell Midland
|4-4
|30
|8. University
|3-7
|23
|9. St. Albans
|7-3
|22
|10. Princeton
|6-2
|14
Others receiving votes: John Marshall 12, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Hurricane 3, Greenbrier East 2.
Class AAA
|1. Wayne (8)
|9-0
|98
|2. East Fairmont (1)
|8-0
|90
|3. Lewis County (1)
|10-0
|77
|4. Philip Barbour
|7-0
|62
|5. Nitro
|7-2
|47
|6. North Marion
|4-3
|45
|7. Sissonville
|7-3
|34
|8. Ripley
|6-4
|30
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|5-2
|23
|10. PikeView
|5-3
|20
Others receiving votes: Winfield 18, Elkins 4, Keyser 1, Lincoln County 1.
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East (10)
|10-1
|100
|2. Mingo Central
|8-2
|81
|3. Williamstown
|8-2
|77
|4. Summers County
|5-1
|72
|5. St. Marys
|7-3
|61
|6. Parkersburg Catholic
|8-1
|42
|7. Wheeling Central
|8-3
|41
|8. Charleston Catholic
|5-2
|30
|9. Ravenswood
|6-4
|16
|10. Chapmanville
|5-5
|15
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 12, Buffalo 2, Moorefield 1.
Class A
|1. Cameron (8)
|5-4
|96
|2. Gilmer County (2)
|9-0
|89
|3. Tucker County
|6-2
|80
|4. Doddridge County
|10-1
|71
|5. James Monroe
|7-5
|56
|6. Greenbrier West
|6-3
|54
|7. St Joseph
|7-4
|44
|8. River View
|5-3
|24
|9. Meadow Bridge
|5-3
|12
|10. Pendleton County
|3-6
|6
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 5, Madonna 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Valley Wetzel 2, Pocahontas County 2, Wahama 1, Notre Dame 1, Clay-Battelle 1, Tug Valley 1.