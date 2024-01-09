CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are now a month into the 2023-24 high school girls basketball season, and new AP rankings dropped.

Below is the full list of every class.

Class AAA

1. Morgantown (10)8-0100
2. Wheeling Park7-290
3. Spring Valley6-175
4. George Washington8-271
5. Parkersburg7-258
6. Parkersburg South7-240
7. Cabell Midland4-430
8. University3-723
9. St. Albans7-322
10. Princeton6-214

Others receiving votes: John Marshall 12, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Hurricane 3, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (8)9-098
2. East Fairmont (1)8-090
3. Lewis County (1)10-077
4. Philip Barbour7-062
5. Nitro7-247
6. North Marion4-345
7. Sissonville7-334
8. Ripley6-430
9. Robert C. Byrd5-223
10. PikeView5-320

Others receiving votes: Winfield 18, Elkins 4, Keyser 1, Lincoln County 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (10)10-1100
2. Mingo Central8-281
3. Williamstown8-277
4. Summers County5-172
5. St. Marys7-361
6. Parkersburg Catholic8-142
7. Wheeling Central8-341
8. Charleston Catholic5-230
9. Ravenswood6-416
10. Chapmanville5-515

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 12, Buffalo 2, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (8)5-496
2. Gilmer County (2)9-089
3. Tucker County6-280
4. Doddridge County10-171
5. James Monroe7-556
6. Greenbrier West6-354
7. St Joseph7-444
8. River View5-324
9. Meadow Bridge5-312
10. Pendleton County3-66

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 5, Madonna 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Valley Wetzel 2, Pocahontas County 2, Wahama 1, Notre Dame 1, Clay-Battelle 1, Tug Valley 1.