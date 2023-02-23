CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022-2023 girls high school basketball playoffs began this week with sectional play.

Below are the schedules for our area teams, sectional championship games will be played Friday night – except for two.

Class AAAA

Region III, Section I

George Washington 81 vs. Capital 26

South Charleston 55 vs. Riverside 49

South Charleston travels to George Washington Friday night for championship.

Region IV, Section I

Cabell Midland 38 vs. Huntington 30

Cabell Midland travels to Spring Valley Friday night for championship.

Section II

St. Albans 44 vs. Hurricane 39

Parkersburg 59 vs. Parkersburg South 52

Parkersburg travels to St. Albans Friday night for championship.

Class AAA

Region III, Section II

Lewis County 48 vs. Herbert Hoover 44

Sissonville 61 vs. Nicholas County 53

Sissonville travels to Lewis County Friday night for championship.

Region IV, Section I

Winfield 44 vs. Nitro 42

Ripley 64 vs. Point Pleasant 14

Winfield travels to Ripley Friday night for championship.

Section II

Wayne 66 vs. Scott 35

Lincoln County 36 vs. Logan County 33

Lincoln County travels to Wayne Friday night for championship.

Class AA

Region III, Section I

Chapmanville 74 vs. Liberty Raleigh 10

Chapmanville travels to Mingo County Friday night, March 3, for championship.

Region IV, Section I

Charleston Catholic 56 vs. Buffalo 32

Clay County 58 vs. Poca 36

Clay County travels to Charleston Catholic Friday night for championship.

Section II

Roane County 75 vs. Wirt County 52

Roane County travels to Ravenswood Friday night for championship.

Class A

Tug Valley travels to No. 1 Tolsia Thursday night for sectional championship.

Huntington St. Joe’s travels to No. 1 Gilmer County Thursday night for sectional championship.