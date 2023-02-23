CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022-2023 girls high school basketball playoffs began this week with sectional play.
Below are the schedules for our area teams, sectional championship games will be played Friday night – except for two.
Class AAAA
Region III, Section I
George Washington 81 vs. Capital 26
South Charleston 55 vs. Riverside 49
South Charleston travels to George Washington Friday night for championship.
Region IV, Section I
Cabell Midland 38 vs. Huntington 30
Cabell Midland travels to Spring Valley Friday night for championship.
Section II
St. Albans 44 vs. Hurricane 39
Parkersburg 59 vs. Parkersburg South 52
Parkersburg travels to St. Albans Friday night for championship.
Class AAA
Region III, Section II
Lewis County 48 vs. Herbert Hoover 44
Sissonville 61 vs. Nicholas County 53
Sissonville travels to Lewis County Friday night for championship.
Region IV, Section I
Winfield 44 vs. Nitro 42
Ripley 64 vs. Point Pleasant 14
Winfield travels to Ripley Friday night for championship.
Section II
Wayne 66 vs. Scott 35
Lincoln County 36 vs. Logan County 33
Lincoln County travels to Wayne Friday night for championship.
Class AA
Region III, Section I
Chapmanville 74 vs. Liberty Raleigh 10
Chapmanville travels to Mingo County Friday night, March 3, for championship.
Region IV, Section I
Charleston Catholic 56 vs. Buffalo 32
Clay County 58 vs. Poca 36
Clay County travels to Charleston Catholic Friday night for championship.
Section II
Roane County 75 vs. Wirt County 52
Roane County travels to Ravenswood Friday night for championship.
Class A
Tug Valley travels to No. 1 Tolsia Thursday night for sectional championship.
Huntington St. Joe’s travels to No. 1 Gilmer County Thursday night for sectional championship.