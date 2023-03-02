CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 high school basketball season is coming to a close, next week the girls state tournament will begin at the Charleston Coliseum.

Below are the seedings (so far) for this year’s state tournament:

Class AAAA

Wheeling Park Morgantown Spring Valley Cabell Midland Spring Mills Woodrow Wilson Princeton Washington

Class AAA

North Marion Wayne East Fairmont Ripley Lewis County Philip Barbour Sissonville Hampshire

Class AA

Summers County Wyoming East St. Marys Wheeling Central Catholic Charleston Catholic Petersburg Ravenswood Frankfort

Class A (will be decided Thurs)

Below is the girls’ state tournament schedule: