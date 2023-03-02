CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 high school basketball season is coming to a close, next week the girls state tournament will begin at the Charleston Coliseum.

Below are the seedings (so far) for this year’s state tournament:

Class AAAA

  1. Wheeling Park
  2. Morgantown
  3. Spring Valley
  4. Cabell Midland
  5. Spring Mills
  6. Woodrow Wilson
  7. Princeton
  8. Washington

Class AAA

  1. North Marion
  2. Wayne
  3. East Fairmont
  4. Ripley
  5. Lewis County
  6. Philip Barbour
  7. Sissonville
  8. Hampshire

Class AA

  1. Summers County
  2. Wyoming East
  3. St. Marys
  4. Wheeling Central Catholic
  5. Charleston Catholic
  6. Petersburg
  7. Ravenswood
  8. Frankfort

Class A (will be decided Thurs)

Below is the girls’ state tournament schedule:

