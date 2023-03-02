CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 high school basketball season is coming to a close, next week the girls state tournament will begin at the Charleston Coliseum.
Below are the seedings (so far) for this year’s state tournament:
Class AAAA
- Wheeling Park
- Morgantown
- Spring Valley
- Cabell Midland
- Spring Mills
- Woodrow Wilson
- Princeton
- Washington
Class AAA
- North Marion
- Wayne
- East Fairmont
- Ripley
- Lewis County
- Philip Barbour
- Sissonville
- Hampshire
Class AA
- Summers County
- Wyoming East
- St. Marys
- Wheeling Central Catholic
- Charleston Catholic
- Petersburg
- Ravenswood
- Frankfort
Class A (will be decided Thurs)
Below is the girls’ state tournament schedule: