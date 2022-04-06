GILMER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A championship parade was held in Gilmer County today, honoring the 2022 NCAA DII national champs, the Glenville State Lady Pioneers!

The team held a meet and greet at first, where they signed autographs and took pictures with fans who traveled from across the state to come see that national championship trophy in person!

Then, fans hit the floor to hear from the champs, and they had a special visitor! WVU men’s basketball, now Hall of Fame, head coach Bob Huggins.

Both the Glenville players and head coach Kim Stephens are still taking it all in.

“It’s amazing,” said senior guard Abby Stoller. “One thing about Glenville is they support you, and it’s a great feeling. It’s the best feeling in the world. I wouldn’t change this for the world.”

“Hearing people’s stories about where they were when they watched the game, and what Glenville has meant to them…that’s the best part,” said head coach Kim Stephens. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience, not everyone gets this. A lot of people win championships and still never get this. It speaks to West Virginia, it speaks to Gilmer County, it speaks to the people here who care about us and women’s basketball.”

