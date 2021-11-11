Go 1-0 this week: Top seeded Huntington preps for playoffs

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Head Coach Billy Seals is getting his team ready.

“We still got a lot of work to get done this week,” he said. “Our main focus all year long is to be 1-0 on Friday night.”

For 10-consecutive weeks, the Highlanders have accomplished that task. Huntington is the top seed in Class AAA, but in this stage, it’s win or go home.

“We’re confident but we also have to realize if we lose Friday, the 10-0 means nothing,” junior quarterback Gavin Lochow said.

The seeds for success were planted last season. Huntington finished 2020 with a 3-6 record and a sour taste in their mouthes.

“We weren’t as successful last year as we’ve been in the past,” Seals said. “I think our guys were hungry coming back in January and they went straight to work in the weight room and we’ve got great leadership on this team and obviously good football players.”

Flash forward to 2021, Lochow and company are seeing the hard work pay off.

“I love my team and I’m proud of everybody,” Lochow said. “All three phases worked hard. Everybody, even the scout team, [junior varsity] guys, everyone’s working hard and that’s what makes a team great is that every person has bought in.”

As the top seed in the class, the Highlanders will have home-field advantage against 16 seed Wheeling Park.

“Our community has been fabulous all year long, supporting our guys,” Seals said. “Our school’s been tremendous, our administration so we’re very fortunate to be at home.”

A trip to the state tournament in Wheeling is on everyone’s mind, but to get there, you have to run the gauntlett.

“Long way to go to get there,” Lochow said.

Huntington kicks off against Wheeling Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of the George Washington-Greenbrier East matchup.