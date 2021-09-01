Gov. Jim Justice says ‘no’ to county-wide mask mandates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Governor was asked today, ‘with kids traveling from county-to-county for games and sporting events, is it dangerous not to have county-wide mask mandates?’

In short, the Governor said he will not create county-wide mask mandates in the near future; adding he believes having individual schools choose whether or not to issue a mask mandate, is working.

“I really still believe that this is working,” said Justice. “And it’s working because people seeing the outbreak and seeing their school systems are moving towards the mask and people who don’t have these issues at that level don’t need to move this way… so I think it’s working.”

A reminder too that if a school has to back out of a game due to COVID-related issues, it is not considered a canceled game unless both teams agree to cancel it. Games can be made up at any point before playoffs start.