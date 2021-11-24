Governors DeWine, Whitmer place friendly bet on OSU vs Michigan game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a friendly bet between themselves ahead of the Ohio State and Michigan football game.

DeWine has put several Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg, on the line.

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry,” said DeWine. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

Whitmer has wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweet and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor.