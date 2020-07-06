Grace Christian’s Samantha Wells helps Lady Soldiers program reach new heights

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – The Grace Christian Lady Soldiers have done lots of winning over the past two seasons.

“It’s great I came here my freshman year and that’s when everything really started to pick up and being apart of this to build a program is awesome, rising senior Samantha Wells said.”

Rising senior Samantha Wells has played a major part in the team’s success, as the program is coming off a pair of WVCAT state titles, and now the squad is eyeing its third straight crown.

“We always do a bunch of extra work in the summer like we are today but we always have a goal set for us, its exciting, I’m really hoping we can pull out the threepeat that would be awesome.”

Wells scored 17 and a half points per game last year, and led the lady soldiers in points with 507, now she’s receiving some major college interest.

“It’s really cool and its really fun to know all these coaches and get to see what’s out there as far as different teams and how they work and they’re different style of play.”

“First and foremost I want her happy so just find that good fit, and find the coach that you like, and someplace she can play.”

While she excels on the court, her intangibles are off the charts.

“I really like to be a leader to the team and whether that’s packing an extra jersey in my bag for someone who might forget or just encouraging them when they are out there, they know they are someone we can trust and look up to.”

Wells knows this will be her final season in a Grace Christian uniform and she believes it will be a memorable one.

“I do hope is the best and I think it will be just because it’s my last season here and I’m going to give it my all and just enjoy every second.”