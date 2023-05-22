CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans hosted Greenbrier East for game one of this regional playoff series.

This was a low scoring one.

Greenbrier East scored in the top of the second.

The Spartans snuck a man over to third off a wild pitch. Then in the next at bat, a ground out to left center and another fielding error brought him home.

Then, a wild play off a wild pitch, as the guys go on a bit of a goose chase at home plate before the ump calls the Spartans runner out.

Greenbrier East takes game one, the final 1-0.

Game two is at Greenbrier East Tuesday night.