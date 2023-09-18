CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo hosted Greenbrier West, the visiting team winning it in a 59-0 shutout.
Check out some highlights above!
Greenbrier West now hosts Shady Spring, Buffalo is still looking for their first win and will host Mount View.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Buffalo hosted Greenbrier West, the visiting team winning it in a 59-0 shutout.
Check out some highlights above!
Greenbrier West now hosts Shady Spring, Buffalo is still looking for their first win and will host Mount View.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now