GW, Cabell Midland punch tickets to state soccer tournament

(WOWK) – The road to Beckley is becoming more clear, with both George Washington and Cabell Midland sweeping regional finals in boys and girls soccer.
The Knights girls’ soccer team used a late goal in the second half by Olivia Charles to secure a 1-0 win over Parkersburg South. Cabell Midland improves to 18-5 on the season.
On the boys side, the Knights early goal proved to be the difference against Hurricane. Ryan Holmes scored a beautiful bender 13 minutes in to advance Midland to the state tournament.
George Washington continues to dominate on both sides. Patriots girls’ soccer cruised to a 3-1 win over Woodrow Wilson . George Washington boys rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Flying Eagles.
