CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital and George Washington will meet Saturday for the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s ‘Night of Champions.’

If the previous two matchups were a harbinger of things to come, Saturday’s contest will come down to the wire once again. GW has beaten the Cougars in each of the two games, winning 56-55 and 42-40.

“It’s always a great time against them but playing them two times, they know us, we know them,” George Washington junior Ben Nicol said.

The Patriots couldn’t have picked a better time to be playing their best basketball. GW has held their last six opponents to less than 50 points.

“For most of the year I thought we had an offensive mentality and that’s kind of turning a little bit,” Head Coach Rick Greene said. “We’re taking more pride in our defense so if you’re ever going to do it, now’s the time to start wanting to really defend.”

George Washington is looking for back-to-back state championships.

“Everyone wants to get to the big stage but we know it’s going to take a day-by-day mentality to really get there,” Nicol said.

GW and Capital will meet at the South Charleston Community Center Saturday at 8 p.m. Huntington and Parkersburg will meet for the MSAC girls championship at 6 p.m.