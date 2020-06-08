Hadyn Bailey ready to reset with Rock Hill Girls Basketball

ROCK HILL, OH. – (WOWK-TV) –

After winning a state championship at Grace Christian last year —Haydn Bailey has made a complete 360 — as she now joins Rock Hill High School.

“I’m so excited to be here, so excited to play with my teammates again, I knew these girls from when I was like title little little so I’m just glad I’m back, Bailey said.”

The last time Bailey put on a Rock Hill uniform she was in little league — now she is focused on trying to rebuild the program back to what it used to be.

“I’d love to win an OVC championship here that’s something you know not heard of anymore at rock hill, I believe me and my teammates both can do it.”

Bailey prides herself on her work ethic, always giving 110%

“Defense, offence, shooting ball handling like everything. I want to get better at everything you can never be the best at something, there is always improvement somewhere.”

One of her trainers says even though she is an underclassmen, bailey is a leader where ever she goes.

“She’s young but she acts like a senior or even older like she has the maturity and has the game to back it up.” college coaches are taking notice and even more are going to be taking notice I expect a big big year for Hayden Bailey this year.”

Bailey hopes to play college hoops at Kentucky with Marshall being another strong option and she already is drawing comparisons to a former Wildcats star.

“Maci Morris is a player from UK very similar to how Haydn plays and she has mirrored her game after that and that is a good person to mirror.”

And bailey is hopeful she can one day be at that level, but for now, she’ll try and lead the Redmen in the right direction.