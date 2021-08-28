‘Hangin’ with Huff’ final episode: ‘Closing the Gap’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “If you’ve heard me talk, it’ll come down to how consistently can we execute,” said head coach Charles Huff.

We’re just a few days away from Marshall football’s first game of the season.

And, as we know, a lot can happen between that first game, and the last.

“That’s the story of Marshall,” said Nazeeh Johnson. “The past couple years… I’ve been here for four years. And we start strong but can never finish. So the big thing this year is we just gotta finish.”

Huff came into this program this year with one motto in mind.

“The big motto and mantra this year is finish strong,” said quarterback Grant Wells.

“Finish out strong,” said Johnson. “Just close the gap. That’s them saying close the gap.”

“Huff came in and was like immediately like we’re gonna close the gap,” said linebacker Eli Neal. “You guys weren’t a bad team… you just fell off somewhere.”

Last season, the wheels fell off at arguably the worst possible time.

The conference championship game.

Which is why ‘closing the gap’ resonates with these players.

“When he talks about closing the gap, that’s what not only stuck out to me, but my teammates as well because we’ve fallen short too many times,” said Koby Cumberlander. “You can’t sell yourself short at all. What the past three years we’ve had a chance? So yeah this year, we’re looking forward to winning it.”

“We were on an all time high – what was that, the seventh game of the season last year,” said Wells. “And then we didn’t finish how we wanted and the motto this year is just finish strong and finish what you especially want to ‘close the gap’ and finish strong this year.”

Marshall travels to Navy September fourth, then hosts North Carolina Central the following week for their home opener.