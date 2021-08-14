‘Hangin’ with Huff’: how the offense looks

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This 2021 Thundering Herd offense has some different leadership.

So how has this side of the ball changed since last season?

“Offense has not changed much in terminology,” said head coach Charles Huff.

“It’s a philosophy change on how we’re gonna use people,” said offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. “Puttin’ guys in different spots and different places, and then being able to use the arm of Grant…who there isn’t an area on the field that arm can’t touch.”

And speaking of QB1, Grant Wells is now entering his second season under center.

“I got the job around this time last year,” said Wells. “So I didn’t have time to work with these guys in the offseason last year but I grew up fast.”

“I think Grant did a phenomenal job this spring growing personally and then competitively,” said Huff. “I think he took some steps learning the system. And obviously having Coach Cramsey back another year really helped that.”

“It’s no longer a first time thing for him,” said Cramsey. “He’s been there, he’s seen it. He’s done it. He’s been through the ups, the downs, the good, the bad. An offseason, he knows these guys inside and out.”

And a newer, fast-paced offensive philosophy is helping with that too.

“You don’t hear linemen’s names a lot,” said Alex Mollette. “Offensive linemen, you don’t hear their name a lot… so in this type of offense, where we’re goin’ up and takin’ shots and trying to score every single play, that’s where we get our gratitude.”

Now as for those guys around Wells…

“The spring was about making Grant comfortable,” said Huff. “Moving forward, starting today, we have to get the other 10 guys to start playing better around Grant.”

And we have a few veteran returners.

“There are two guys that seem to be in year nine of college football,” said Huff. “They have been here for a very long time…”

“You know, I could be doing anything right now,” said Mollette. But I still get to play football and play football with my best friends so that’s the best thing about it.”

Alex Mollette, Will Ulmer, Billy Ross and Alex Salguero are four redshirt seniors blocking for Wells this fall.

“I think we’re gonna be a solid football team,” said Mollette. “If we do the right things and take the right approaches.”

And what about the skill positions?

“Well ya had Knox,” said Cramsey. “And you had a lot of guys that were there waiting their turn and to me, those are the guys I’m excited to watch in fall camp. Can you push the guys who have played football for us. And I will say the thing about that receiver room, that skill position room, is you tell us if we should play you or not.”

So needless to say, we’ll learn even more about this group over the next three weeks in fall camp before taking on Navy September 4th.