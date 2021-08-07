‘Hangin’ with Huff’: new coaches and new roster

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We are just four weeks away from Marshall football’s first game of the season. And this year, there’s a new staff along with the new roster.

“Everybody is back according to text messages,” said head coach Charles Huff. “And just you know, ‘coach I’m here.'”

“We’ve got a good roster coming back,” said defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. “Just really excited.”

Guidry is one of the several new additions to this coaching staff. Before Marshall, he was coaching at conference opponent Florida Atlantic.

“I kept all my files from FAU you know comin’ in over here, so you know I’m excited about it,” he said. “I think it’s a good conference, it’s competitive, but yeah it’s good to have some familiarity with it as well.”

As for players, the Herd got a few new assets as well.

“Did some work early in the transfer portal,” said head coach Charles Huff. “We wanted to make sure the guys that we brought in here had an opportunity to be here at least throughout the summer. So we finished things up right in June, and that was our last transfer portal deal so yeah we haven’t picked up anybody since.”

“I think the depth of our defensive line is gonna be our strength,” said Guidry.

Marshall grabbed two solid D-linemen in the transfer portal at the end of May. Steven Faucheux from Purdue and Shane Simmons from Penn State.

Simmons spent four years at Penn State. In that time, he helped record 14 tackles for loss in the Nittany Lions’ game against Akron; the most since recording 15 against Temple in 2015. And he was awarded defensive player of the week in his game against Michigan State last year.

“Of course we got that transfer, the McCoy kid from McNeese State,” said Guidry.

Cory McCoy is a big get for Marshall. The senior safety led his conference, and was ranked number two in the nation with 18 passes defended.

“You know that’s always somethin’ when you get a new staff… and I say new, but it’s a couple months old now, so it’s not really new… we spend a lot of time together… but everyone in that room brings somethin’ good,” said offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

Also in that offensive room, is wide receiver Jayden Harrison. He tied for 7th in the SEC in kickoff returns.

We also have a freshman coming in; and all of you know this name… Poca’s Ethan Payne!

“They’re all here,” said Huff. “They kinda know the routine now, they’re still learning the day-to-day operations, but we feel good about it.”