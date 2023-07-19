CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Aly Harrell, one of Marshall’s biggest hitters from 2017-2022, has been named the assistant coach for Marshall softball.

Harrell spent this last season working as a volunteer assistant with the Herd, serving as the first base coach.

She helped Marshall finish with a 45-win season, their most in program history, going all the way to the conference championship game where they lost by one run to Louisiana.

Before last season, she was on the field playing for Marshall.

In 220 total games, she started 215 times.

Harrell was a four-time All-Conference and All-Region player. She’s in the Marshall softball record books for a few reasons; she was the first player in history to finish a season with an on base percentage over .600, and sits in the top 10 for 18 different offensive and defensive categories.

Harrell says she feels so blessed to be in this position.

“Just three years ago I decided I wanted to go into coaching, so to be at this point I’m super grateful and honored to have the opportunity that most don’t get,” said Harrell. “Especially at a young age…to be able to say they’re an assistant coach for their alma mater, or a coach at all for their alma mater. I think it’s huge and I’m so grateful for the path softball has taken me on and brought me to this point. I’m so grateful for the sport and thankful to Morgan Zerkle for the opportunity.”

Zerkle, also a Marshall softball alum, was named the head coach of the Herd last month.

Harrell says having two former players as coaches is great for this program, and proves the loyalty is always there once you’re part of Herd Nation.

“I think it speaks to Marshall University as a whole, and the identity of the community that surrounds it,” said Harrell. “In that we want to come back, we want to stay and be apart of the history of this program and the history of the university. We already have the backbone now of what it means to be a Marshall softball player and alum. And now, be able to help improve the program. When Zerkle was playing, they were the team that made it to regionals. So being able to get back to those roots is super exciting.”