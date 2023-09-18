CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover with a dominating win over Hedgesville at home, the final 41-15.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Hoover travels to Sissonville, Hedgesville heads to Washington.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover with a dominating win over Hedgesville at home, the final 41-15.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Hoover travels to Sissonville, Hedgesville heads to Washington.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now