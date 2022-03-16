CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover took on Fairmont Senior in this Class AAA quarterfinal matchup.

Last year, Hoover made the state tournament, but COVID impacted their varsity team, so the JV guys had to step up and compete in the state tournament.

This year, though, the seniors got a chance.

Dane Hatfield hit a three to end the first quarter, the score 13-11 Fairmont Senior.

The second quarter was rough for the Huskies, shooting 2-13 from the field.

Right before the halftime buzzer, Hoover’s Eli Robertson hit a three; Fairmont Senior went into the break up ten.

Then in the third quarter each team scored ten.

So we into the fourth, 41-31.

Hatfield hit a mid-range jumper to cut the Polar Bears lead to just four points with under 6 to play.

But Fairmont Senior was too strong in the paint on both sides; a block, a quick transition down, it ends in points.

The Polar Bears rolled after that, winning it 56-47.

“I really thought coming into this game, we had a chance,” said head coachJosh Stricker. “And that second quarter run…when they brought Fields off the bench, he hit a couple threes. That’s what really hurt us. But I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. They played really hard.”

“It’s been a great season,” said senior Devin Hatfield. “I’m truly blessed. I just thank my Lord and Savior that he’s given me the opportunity to play the game I love. And come to a place where I grew up watching high school basketball. And I got to do it with my brother and these guys who have accepted me, when I moved here two years ago.

I have the utmost faith in these guys and what they can do moving forward. I’m just super thankful to even have this opportunity. Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, I’m just super blessed and happy to be a part of this team.”

Fairmont Senior rolls on and will face Scott on Friday at 11:15 am for this semifinal game.