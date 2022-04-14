CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There was a battle between two powerhouses on the river Wednesday night, the reigning state champs Herbert Hoover hosted undefeated Lincoln County.

The Huskies entered this game 9-2, the Panthers a perfect 10-0.

We entered this one in the sixth inning, Lincoln County up 1-0.

Two on for the Panthers, the pitching was strong on both sides, Grayson Buckner with the strike that leaves two on.

Hoover up to bat next, she got a hit off, but outfielder Gracie Clay had a diving catch to collect the third out.

We went into the seventh, Panthers still up one.

Kristin Wehrle bounced it to left field, Hannah Shamblin made it safely to third. The ball got overthrown at first, and Shamblin took it all the way in to tie the game at one.

Grayson Buckner up to bat next, she sent it flying and it dropped right inside the line. Buckner was able to get the triple!

Then this is the run that did it: a hit by Abbie Hanson, scoring Buckner. And the Lady Huskies hand Lincoln County their first loss of the season; the final 2-1.