Herbert Hoover plays in state tournament with JV squad, falls to Shady Spring

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Days before traveling to Charleston to compete in the state tournament, the Herbert Hoover men’s basketball team received a call from the health department.

And according to athletic director Richard Parsons, 12 of their 13 players were told they would have to quarantine due to contact tracing.

So today, the Huskie’s JV team competed at the state tournament against a pretty strong Shady Spring squad.

It was no question this game would be a struggle for Hoover, but the community still showed out and supported their team.

The Huskies fell to Shady Spring – the final 87-45.

Check out the highlights and postgame interviews above!

Shady Spring now faces Winfield for their semifinal game Friday.