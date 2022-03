CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted WestSide for this regional championship game; held at George Washington High School.

The Huskies were up by almost double at halftime; and from there, they kept it rolling.

A lot of quick ball movement and quick transitions; you can check out highlights above!

The final of this one 83-47, and the Huskies are headed to next week’s state tournament!