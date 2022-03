INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – It technically wasn’t a home game for Herbert Hoover, but it sure sounded like one. The Walker Convocation Center on the campus of West Virginia State University was draped in red and blue Friday night as the Huskies defeated Sissonville 58-40.

Herbert Hoover will take on Westside in the regional final Thursday at George Washington High School. Sissonville will take on defending-state champion Shady Spring.