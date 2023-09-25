CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville hosted Herbert Hoover, the Huskies making a statement early and taking the 49-7 win.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Hoover hosts Chapmanville, Sissonville travels to Poca.
by: Cassidy Wood
