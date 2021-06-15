Herbert Hoover takes down Lincoln in game one of softball regionals

HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Lincoln for game one of this regional tournament series; winning 4-1.
The pitching in this one was fantastic; holding the Cougars to only one run.
The final 4-1.
Check out highlights above!
by: Cassidy WoodPosted: / Updated:
HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Lincoln for game one of this regional tournament series; winning 4-1.
The pitching in this one was fantastic; holding the Cougars to only one run.
The final 4-1.
Check out highlights above!