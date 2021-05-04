Herbert Hoover uses junior varsity players in tourney due to COVID-19

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK)—According to Sports Director Cassidy Wood, the Herbert Hoover boys basketball team has to use mostly junior varsity players in its Class AAA tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Athletic Director Richard Parsons said, “We were contacted by the health department. Due to contact tracing after their regional championship game at George Washington High School, 12 of our 13 varsity players will not be able to play at the state tournament. So our JV team is stepping in and will travel to the Charleston Coliseum tomorrow to compete.”

The team is set to play Shady Spring, but it will be doing so with a diminished squad due to COVID-19 contact tracing of the team’s varsity players.

“We spoke to the players,” said Parsons. “Obviously they’re disappointed, but they are excited we will still continue to play and we didn’t have to forfeit. Luckily we are able to have those JV guys step in. So people can still come out and show their support and the Convention Center tomorrow.”