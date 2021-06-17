Herbert Hoover wins baseball regional championship

HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Philip Barbour for this regional championship game; and the Huskies came out hot.

Racking up 8 runs by the top of the fourth inning; the Colts snagged two in that inning to make the score 8-6.

Then, the Huskies got one more on the board.

With a man on second, Austin Hanson bunted it and got to first.

That man on second, Collin Lindsay, was able to run it in for Hoover’s last score of the game; and the last run of the night, the final 9-6.

Herbert Hoover is the Class AA Region 2 champion! They punched their ticket to the state tournament!

Also – check out those ballers there rooting on their fellow Huskies! These guys are on the 9-year- old All-Star team for Hoover… and are on quite the winning streak right now! The future of Huskies baseball right there!