Herbert Hoover wins baseball regional championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Philip Barbour for this regional championship game; and the Huskies came out hot.

Racking up 8 runs by the top of the fourth inning; the Colts snagged two in that inning to make the score 8-6.

Then, the Huskies got one more on the board.

With a man on second, Austin Hanson bunted it and got to first.

That man on second, Collin Lindsay, was able to run it in for Hoover’s last score of the game; and the last run of the night, the final 9-6.

Herbert Hoover is the Class AA Region 2 champion! They punched their ticket to the state tournament!

Also – check out those ballers there rooting on their fellow Huskies! These guys are on the 9-year- old All-Star team for Hoover… and are on quite the winning streak right now! The future of Huskies baseball right there!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter