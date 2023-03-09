CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted PikeView for the Class AAA, Region III championship game, winner heads to next week’s state tournament.

It was tight until the second quarter, when Hoover’s Cameron Buckner hit three 3s – two in a row – to spark a 13-0 run for the Huskies.

Hoover went into halftime up 41-29, and ultimately won it by almost 20.

The final 79-60.

Herbert Hoover is your Class AAA, Region III champion and is headed to states!

