Herbert Hoover’s Delani Buckner named 2020 Gatorade WV Player of the Year

ELKVIEW, WV. – (WOWK) – Last week it was Hurricane’s Austin Dearing winning the West Virginia Gatorade baseball player of the year award — this week its Herbert Hoover’s Delani Buckner who takes home the same honor for softball— but she is no stranger to the award —- as she won it in 2018 as a sophomore as well.

The Huskies star was sensational in the circle. In 3 seasons she went a remarkable 52-3 and helped hoover earn a trio of double-a state championships over the last 3 years.

Her ERA was well below 1.00, .53 to be exact — and she also hit .495 at the plate last season.

The Appalachian state commit —- says winning this award again — was amazing — because she gets to share it with the entire team who was unable to play this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.