Herd basketball still solidifying starting five

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We are just one week away from Marshall basketball’s first game of the season; and the Herd is using the two exhibition games to finalize their starting five.

Head coach Dan D’Antoni says their first exhibition game on Sunday against Davis & Elkins gave them an opportunity to swap out players constantly to evaluate their individual play.

Coach added, he knows it’s hard on the players to play for three or four minutes, then sit down for three minutes; but it really helps the coaching staff come up with a rotation that we’ll see in the home opener next week.

Marshall has one more exhibition game this Sunday, against Pikeville.

“The first one was evaluating individual players,” said D’Antoni in his press conference Thursday. “This one will be about evaluating composition of teams, and the five people we put on the floor. Who we want to gather, who’s gonna play together, what type of minutes they’ll play. So we’ll do more of that, and get a better evaluation from that this next game… which leading into the first game, we’ll need.”

The Herd’s official home opener is November 12th against Wright State.