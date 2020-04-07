Herd Freshman Point Guard Savannah Wheeler Named to Conference USA All-Freshman Team

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – When a Freshman plays like a veteran or has a major impact on a team’s success, it’s rare, Actually ultrarare, but this was the is always dangerous with the ball in her hands, and now the conference is taking notice.

The sensational Point Guard was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team.

Wheeler is just the fourth women’s player in program history to earn the honor.

The rising sophomore led the herd in field goals, free throws made, and steals this season.

She also scored in double-figures in 24 of the team’s 30 games this year, as she averaged 13.2 points per game.

The former Kentucky Miss Basketball winner is also the only freshman who ranks nationally in free throw percentage and free throws made, and her desire to get better is what makes her such an asset to this herd team.