HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall softball hosted University of Texas at El Paso Friday afternoon, and collected their 11th shutout win, which tied for second most in program history.

Sydney Nester showing you why she’s been named Conference USA pitcher of the week six different times, striking out Miners’ Pate Cathey.

Pitching and defense dominated in this one; Cheyenne Stark with a liner but Ally Harrell picked it off and doubled up the runner at first.

It went scoreless after the first few innings.

In the fifth inning, Herd at the plate, Madison Whitaker with a bunt. The throw over to first was off target and into the outfield, Lauren Love scored, giving Marshall the 1-0 lead.

Nester slammed the door shut in the top of the seventh to end it; the final 1-0.

The Herd stays undefeated, 19-0, at home.

Game two is Saturday at 1 o’clock.