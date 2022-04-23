CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall softball is now on a five game win streak, and collected their 30th victory on the season Friday night against Western Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd is in Bowling Green, facing the (13-24) Hilltoppers.

Marshall’s Mya Stevenson scored a two run homer in the first inning, her 16th home run of the season. She is now just two away from breaking the Marshall all-time home run record.

Herd ace Sydney Nester pitched 11 strikeouts to help Marshall collect the shutout, 2-0, win.

Marshall and WKU see each other for game two at 2 o’clock on Saturday.