CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The matchup that fans in the Mountain State have wanted for years will finally happen Tuesday night.

Herd That defeated fifth-seeded Founding Fathers 77-71 in the first round of the TBT Sunday. James Kelly’s three-pointer cemented the win, setting up a second round clash with Best Virginia, who defeated Virginia Dream 75-45.

Justin Johnson led Herd That with 17 points, shooting 5-6 from the field. Kelly finished with 16 points. Ryan Taylor and Cameron Young also scored in double figures.

“It felt comfortable you know?” Kelly said. “But like I said when I do get it and I’m open I have to shoot it you know I cant think about it especially with something like that.”

Jon Elmore struggled from the floor, adding seven points but shot just 2-7 from the floor. Despite the struggles shooting, he dished out six assists and had four steals on the defensive end.

“I think down the stretch when we needed to make plays in crucial moments,” Elmore said. “I think guys stepped up but hopefully going into the next game we’re better than we were tonight.”

Herd That and Best Virginia will match up Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum.