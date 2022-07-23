CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The TBT returns to the Capital City Sunday, with all eyes in the Mountain State on Herd That and Best Virginia.

Herd That, a team composed of both Marshall alums and overseas players, returns to the tournament. After falling short of the regional finals, Jon Elmore thinks they have a good chance this time around.

“The team that beat us ended up making the championship and probably should have won so it motivates us because it shows how close we are, that the gap is really slim,” he said. “We had a few new additions so hopefully that puts us over the top.”

Despite not all members playing for Marshall, they’re representing the Thundering Herd Sunday.

“Most people graduate, they never put on a jersey again and let alone represent your school again,” Elmore said. So playing on ESPN, nationally televised game with Marshall, Herd that on your chest is super meaningful.”

On the opposite side, Best Virginia made it to the regional semifinals last year but are hoping for more this time around. The team has had most of their roster set for more than a month and Kevin Jones thinks chemistry is good ahead of their first round matchup.

“Most of the guys have already come back during the summertime so we have that connection together as well and we also played for Coach Huggins so we have that mentality instilled,” he said. “So it shouldn’t be too hard bringing that together on the court.”

Best Virginia will face Virginia Dream Sunday at 7 p.m. Herd That will play Founding Fathers at 5 p.m. If both teams win their matchups, an all-West Virginia matchup will take place Tuesday.

Tune into WOWK for the highlights at 11!