‘Herd That’ falls to ‘Team 23’ in second round of TBT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This was a rough one for Herd That, as they couldn’t manage to snag a lead the entire game; but they still had fight, and managed to tie it 71 in the Elam ending.

Herd That made it to the second round of The Basketball Tournament, facing Team 23.

JaCorey Williams had two huge dunks; his second one tied the game.

The Charleston Coliseum was electric as Herd fans piled in for this one.

Top-scorer Jon Elmore had a big game, scoring 28 of Herd That’s 71 points.

“Herd fans and West Virginia fans all came together to root for one of the state’s schools and that was a dope experience,” said Elmore. “I’m mad we came up a little bit short, but that was a heck of a game.”

“I’m from Logan,” said Stevie Browning, who tallied 15 points for Herd That. “That’s how I was raised. That’s what I like to play in – that’s a fun environment. When they talk, we talk back. You know…we love to play in that. So we anted up; we had a slow start, but we fought back and it was just too late. We started our run too late and didn’t finish how we wanted to.”

Team 23 now faces Best Virginia in Wednesday night’s 9pm game.