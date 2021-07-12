‘Herd That’ prepares for The Basketball Tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are less than a week away from the return of The Basketball Tournament, with games beginning Saturday.

The ‘TBT’ West Virginia bracket will run from Saturday-Wednesday, with a break on Tuesday.

Both ‘Herd That’ and ‘Best Virginia’ are the teams we’ll have our eyes on; and Monday, ‘Herd That’ held a pretty intense practice.

These guys are hoping to become the first team to win 6 games in this tournament stretch, which is how you win the million dollar prize.

The group of Herd alum looked sharp during their practice at West Virginia State.

This squad is led by the Elmore brothers, Jon and Ot, who were both stars at Marshall just a few years ago.

Both coaches shared what they would do with the million dollars should ‘Herd That’ win:

“My money is going to the bank,” said Jon. “I’ve got a wife and baby, I got to take care of them. Some of these other guys were talking about going to Vegas, putting it all on red. I don’t know so much about that idea but we will have some fun.”

“Oh were going to have fun, it’s safe to say,” said Ot. “Maybe a Vegas trip or something. We will have fun.”

‘Herd That’ plays Team DRC at noon on Saturday.