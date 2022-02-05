Herd WBB falls in heartbreaker to Charlotte, drops fourth-straight contest

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Defense shined in Huntington Saturday as the Herd and Charlotte clashed at the Cam Henderson Arena.

Neither team shot more than 21 percent from the floor. Marshall led by as much as seven but ended up with a 39-37 loss at the hands of the 49ers.

Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 14 points, shooting just 4-34 from the floor. Kennedi Colclough added 12 points, but fouled out in the extra frame.

“We just got to focus on us I think tonight we played hard, it was a hard fought game,” Colclough said. “I mean they were just the better team at moments but I feel we were neck and neck the entire time.”

Marshall will travel to Miami Thursday. The Herd will take on Florida International at 7 p.m.