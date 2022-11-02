HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The college basketball season tips off in less than a week on November seventh.

Marshall’s first regular season game will be on that day, in Charlotte.

Wednesday night, the Herd hosted UPIKE for their final exhibition game; their final chance to correct things in a game environment before it starts to count.

Taevion Kinsey is back for his final season with Marshall, he finished 7 of 12 from the field.

Another vet, Andrew Taylor, is also back and tallied the most points tonight for the Herd, at 24.

You probably remember this name too, Logan native David Early, who’s also back doing big things for Marshall.

The Herd, as a whole, finished shooting about 50% from the field and went 11 for 32 behind the arc; granted head coach Dan D’Antoni pulled out his starters pretty early.

Marshall wins it 83-69 the final.

The team now travels to Charlotte on Monday for their season opener, tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.