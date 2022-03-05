HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in a week, the Marshall women’s basketball team took down rival Western Kentucky.

Marshall came away with the 58-51 win in Huntington, sending out the team with a win on senior day. Savannah Wheeler led the way for the Herd with 14 points.

“I mean, I’m just kind of like speechless right now,” senior Kennidi Colclough said after the game. “I mean it was fun. There were so many emotions, good, there was highs, there was lows but I felt like overall the energy was great, we got it done so that’s always good.”

Next up for Marshall is the Conference USA Tournament. The Herd will face Rice in the 2nd round in Frisco, TX.