HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall women’s basketball team is back in the win column, downing UTEP 60-48 Sunday afternoon in the team’s annual pink game.

The Herd snap their five-game losing streak, improving to 12-10 on the season. Aliyah Dunham and Savannah Wheeler led the team with 16 points each.

Marshall is back on the road Thursday against Old Dominion.