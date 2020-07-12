Here’s the new location for the West Virginia Panhandle Series Tournament

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Putting on the first travel baseball tournament in our area was far from easy and felt more like pulling teeth.

The WV Panhandle series tournament was supposed to be played in June at Potomac State College in Kyser. Today nine teams never would have thought they would be taking the field at the Shawne Sports Complex in Dunbar.

COVID-19 has thrown several curveballs to PBR director of scouting and tournament director Josh Kuykendall.

From a no-go at Potomac the WV Panhandle Series moved to Power Park but bad weather forced Power to shut down its field.

Eight West Virginia squads and one Pennsylvania team were needing a place to play. Kuykendal says the Shawne Sports Complex stepped in at the right time, helping in a huge way and allowing the baseball gods to smile once again.

A big shoutout to Kuykendall for going the extra mile to allow baseball to still happen in our area. The final day of play is tomorrow with first pitch set at 8 a.m.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories