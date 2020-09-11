Heres what’s coming up this weekend on the season premiere of the Neal Brown Show

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – Mountaineer football is back and so is the Neal Brown Show. This week the Gold and Blue Nation team brings you the latest on the mountaineers leading up to kick-off against Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday Sept. 12 at Noon.

In the two-part Coaches Corner Tony and Neal discuss getting ready for the season-opener against EKU coming up on Saturday. Coach Brown will discuss improvements made within the team, his expectations for the run game to improve this season and his family ties to Eastern Kentucky University. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will discuss Jarret Doege being named the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. They will also talk about the improvements in the run game and offensive line for the Mountaineers. Scott Nolte will give his keys to a win over Eastern Kentucky in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

April Messerly will join the program to break down the new game day protocols for Milan Puskar Stadium for the game against EKU. Messerly will also touch on what all goes into working in facilities and operations, and how COVID-19 has changed the procedures into game day.

We caught up with Darius and Dante Stills to ask them the hard-hitting questions. Who has better style? What is their favorite celebration? And what is their favorite tailgate food? Find out their answers coming up this weekend.

Wolfman will be breaking down the Mountaineer defense in this week’s Wolf’s Den. Wolf will take a look specifically at the Still Brothers, and some of their biggest hits from last season. Wolfman will also look back at his favorite hit from last season from Colton McKivitz in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine-style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.